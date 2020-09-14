New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Short Interest Update

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NJMC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. 359,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,130. New Jersey Mining has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
New Jersey Mining Company Profile
Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.