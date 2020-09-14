New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Short Interest Update

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NJMC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. 359,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,130. New Jersey Mining has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

New Jersey Mining Company Profile

New Jersey Mining Company explores for, develops, and extracts gold, silver, and base metal resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It holds 100% interest in the Golden Chest that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering 280 acres and 70 unpatented claims mine covering 990 acres located in Murray, Idaho; and 50% interest in the Butte Highlands mine covering an area of approximately 1,310 acres comprising 11 patented claims, 65 unpatented lode mining claims, and 20 unpatented mill-site claims located in Butte, Montana.

