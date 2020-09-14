New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) were up 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 6,846,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 9,211,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.87 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 74.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. Analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,499.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

