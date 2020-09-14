New South Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,900 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,665,000 after buying an additional 1,711,080 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,035,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,259,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded up $3.93 on Monday, reaching $153.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,922,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,043,834. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.