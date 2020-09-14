News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1 (ASX:NWSLV) Declares $0.10 Final Dividend

News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1 (ASX:NWSLV) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64.

News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1 Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

