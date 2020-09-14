News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1 (ASX:NWSLV) Declares $0.10 Final Dividend

News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1 (ASX:NWSLV) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64.
News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1 Company Profile
