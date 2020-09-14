Nexo Hits Market Capitalization of $69.97 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Nexo token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, Fatbtc and HitBTC. During the last week, Nexo has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $69.97 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00050383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00296886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00115972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.01571030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00194895 BTC.

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nexo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bancor Network, Allbit, Fatbtc, DDEX, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Mercatox, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

