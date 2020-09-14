NEXT (NET) Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 8% lower against the dollar. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $11.78 million and approximately $751,214.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00002822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00462199 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012054 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000622 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003279 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

