Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Up 46.3%

Shares of Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) rose 46.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 1,712,355 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 967% from the average daily volume of 160,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

NEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nextdecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nextdecade in a report on Sunday, July 5th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextdecade by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nextdecade by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nextdecade by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nextdecade by 42.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nextdecade during the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

