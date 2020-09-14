Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Up 46.3%

Shares of Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) rose 46.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 1,712,355 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 967% from the average daily volume of 160,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.
NEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nextdecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nextdecade in a report on Sunday, July 5th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88.
About Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.
Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Nextdecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.