NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Update

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NCSYF stock remained flat at $$179.50 during midday trading on Monday. NICE has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $179.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.50.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

