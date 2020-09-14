Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) Chairman Buys $1,279,674.00 in Stock

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) Chairman Trevor R. Milton purchased 41,400 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $1,279,674.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NKLA stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 107,173,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,672,676. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85. Nikola Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Corporation will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Nikola in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

