NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.58

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87.

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including Kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; and high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex boards.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.