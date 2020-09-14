Ninety One North America Inc. Boosts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Align Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. OTR Global raised Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $5.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $323.46. The stock had a trading volume of 454,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,737. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.71. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $333.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.91.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The firm had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total transaction of $10,564,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,668,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $480,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

