Ninety One North America Inc. Buys 4,510 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 45.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $235.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,042. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.45 and a 200-day moving average of $247.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

