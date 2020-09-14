Ninety One North America Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,711,000 after buying an additional 2,081,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,165,000 after acquiring an additional 721,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,384 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.03.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,221,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,750. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

