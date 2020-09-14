Ninety One North America Inc. Has $3.01 Million Position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 135.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,748 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

RDY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.69. The company had a trading volume of 69,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,590. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

RDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

