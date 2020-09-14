Ninety One North America Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 238.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,758,000 after buying an additional 2,030,189 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,267,000 after buying an additional 912,395 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 158.2% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,631,000 after buying an additional 907,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after buying an additional 855,564 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.08.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,143,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,403. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

