Ninety One North America Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,463 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,588.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 27.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,536. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCEP. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ABN Amro upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

