Ninety One North America Inc. Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 126.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 47.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total transaction of $620,352.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $784,088.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,906. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $333.42. The stock had a trading volume of 220,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.