Ninety One North America Inc. Invests $2.57 Million in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,939,000 after acquiring an additional 759,746 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,319,000 after acquiring an additional 723,560 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,240,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,337,000 after acquiring an additional 674,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 70.4% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,490,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,079,000 after purchasing an additional 615,720 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.71.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.04. 1,014,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,821. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.23. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.