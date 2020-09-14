Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases 10,420 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.98. 11,727,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,546,254. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.70. The company has a market capitalization of $398.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.34.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

