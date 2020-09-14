Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 129,073 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 129,073 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 13.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Honeywell International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,313. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.66 and its 200-day moving average is $147.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

