Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 28,499 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 28,499 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 46.7% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 800.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT traded up $2.20 on Monday, reaching $106.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,393,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,963. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

