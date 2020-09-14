Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 330,532 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330,532 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 225.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,774 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 79.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,558 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 169.5% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,037 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,983 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 127.3% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,600,000 after buying an additional 2,085,230 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.32.

MS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,810,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,200,148. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

