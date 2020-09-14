Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 75,293 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,009 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 75,293 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

KGC stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,668,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,032,980. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

