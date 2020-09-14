Ninety One North America Inc. Takes $2.78 Million Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 127,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.18. 3,657,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,271,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. Dropbox Inc has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.29, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DBX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $88,242.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $422,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,215. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

