NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Up 45.0% in August

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,300 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the August 15th total of 432,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,228,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTDOY. Zacks Investment Research raised NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NINTENDO LTD/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Get NINTENDO LTD/ADR alerts:

NINTENDO LTD/ADR stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.35. 409,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,047. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.88. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $71.31.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.60. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 877,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,354,000 after acquiring an additional 65,348 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NINTENDO LTD/ADR

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for NINTENDO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NINTENDO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.