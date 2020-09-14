Nippon Carbon Co. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Carbon Co. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.

Nippon Carbon stock remained flat at $$31.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. Nippon Carbon has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $31.70.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Nippon Carbon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

