NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NIPPON YUSEN KA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Get NIPPON YUSEN KA/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPNYY remained flat at $$3.56 on Monday. 63 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,150. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. NIPPON YUSEN KA/S has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.83.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides ocean, land, and air transportation services worldwide. It operates through Global Logistics, Bulk Shipping, and Others segments. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON YUSEN KA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON YUSEN KA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.