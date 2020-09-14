Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the August 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Shares of Nissan Motor stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,328. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.