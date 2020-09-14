Noble Iron (CVE:NIR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Noble Iron Inc (CVE:NIR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $4.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21.

Noble Iron (CVE:NIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.36 million during the quarter.

Noble Iron Inc develops, markets, and sells enterprise asset management software under the Texada Software name in Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers cloud or client-based software applications to manage the equipment ownership lifecycle comprising equipment purchasing, rental and sales transactions, inventory management, and maintenance and depreciation tracking, as well as equipment sales, disposal, and inventory replenishment.

