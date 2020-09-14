NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells C$1,263,010.70 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 89,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total transaction of C$1,263,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$97,492.95.

Gregory Anthony Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 88,800 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.76, for a total transaction of C$1,221,888.00.

TSE NG traded up C$1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$15.02. 587,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,941. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$6.40 and a 12 month high of C$18.00. The company has a current ratio of 62.66, a quick ratio of 62.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of -161.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.86.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1086811 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

