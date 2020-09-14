Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s share price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.42 and last traded at $97.70. Approximately 2,510,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 958,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.26.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Novocure from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 814.23 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.98.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,304,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $26,048.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,354 shares of company stock worth $8,041,944 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 53.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 7,771.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 11.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 29.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

