NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Up 107.1% in August

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVZMY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get NOVOZYMES A/S/S alerts:

NOVOZYMES A/S/S stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.28. 9,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,683. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $66.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $494.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.