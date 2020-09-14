NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Short Interest Up 94.0% in August

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 94.0% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NTN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.71. 63,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,366. NTN Buzztime has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

In other NTN Buzztime news, major shareholder Robert S. Ellin sold 156,750 shares of NTN Buzztime stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $907,582.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Robert S. Ellin sold 12,500 shares of NTN Buzztime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $74,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,171 shares in the company, valued at $941,454.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NTN Buzztime stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.74% of NTN Buzztime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

