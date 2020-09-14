Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 78,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,237. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

About Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

