Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 432,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD during the second quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 580,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,578. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

