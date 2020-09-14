Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:EVF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the August 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Nuveen Senior Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,797 shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $92,254.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,208,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,675 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the first quarter worth $62,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 28.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 18,462 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 22.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 107,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 19,431 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 22.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EVF remained flat at $$5.95 during trading on Friday. 54,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,163. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen Senior Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

