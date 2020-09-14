ODEM 1-Day Volume Reaches $173,030.00 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, ODEM has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One ODEM token can now be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. ODEM has a market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $173,030.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046659 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.95 or 0.04724875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005115 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00062374 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00037903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ODEM

ODE is a token. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official website is odem.io . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

