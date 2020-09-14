Omni Bridgeway Ltd (ASX:OBL) Insider Acquires A$105,040.00 in Stock

Omni Bridgeway Ltd (ASX:OBL) insider Raymond van Hulst bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.04 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$105,040.00 ($75,028.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.67.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Omni Bridgeway’s payout ratio is presently -163.27%.

Omni Bridgeway Limited engages in investing in litigation and dispute resolution matters in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers litigation financing solutions, including bankruptcy, commercial, intellectual property, investor recoveries, class/group actions, appeals, and whistleblower.

