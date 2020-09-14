Omnicell (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Short Interest Up 42.4% in August

Omnicell (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,600 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the August 15th total of 236,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 306.0 days.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $1.97 on Monday, reaching $57.00. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342. Omnicell has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $62.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.66.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

