OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Down 66.1% in August

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OMVKY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. 4,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,901. OMV has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13.

OMVKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered OMV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OMV presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

