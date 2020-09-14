On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Short Interest Down 63.9% in August

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 642,100 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the August 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:ONDK remained flat at $$1.61 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 390,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,790. The company has a current ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $94.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.69. On Deck Capital has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $80.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.57 million. On Deck Capital had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 9.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONDK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in On Deck Capital by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in On Deck Capital by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 163,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 113,476 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in On Deck Capital by 1,244.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in On Deck Capital by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 192,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

