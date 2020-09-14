Orchid Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $22.47 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00044967 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $484.28 or 0.04543243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004938 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00061448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00037983 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009391 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

