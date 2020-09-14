O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.79.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $3.47 on Monday, hitting $478.12. The stock had a trading volume of 347,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,435. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $464.68 and its 200-day moving average is $404.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $799,965.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,589 shares of company stock worth $34,298,608. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.