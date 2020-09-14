ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share on Friday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS OROVY opened at $21.42 on Monday. ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21.

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

