Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,865. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.28. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

