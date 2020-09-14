Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 18,295 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 108.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 961,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,910,000 after purchasing an additional 159,681 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 294,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 192,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after buying an additional 42,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND remained flat at $$88.41 during trading hours on Monday. 3,969,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,312,713. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

