Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 7,300 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,273,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $642,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 857.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 597,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,127,000 after purchasing an additional 534,788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock remained flat at $$110.70 on Monday. 1,635,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,457. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.79. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.12 and a one year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

