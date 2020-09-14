Orion Protocol (ORN) Trading Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.07 million and $2.76 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.12 or 0.00020568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00050383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00296886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00115972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.01571030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00194895 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,925,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

