Ormeus Cash Market Capitalization Tops $618,626.27 (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Ormeus Cash has a total market cap of $618,626.27 and $199,431.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00464162 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000628 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003305 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

OMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,313,475 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

