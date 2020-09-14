P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 190.9% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of P & F Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850. P & F Industries has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.59.

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. P & F Industries had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter.

P & F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

